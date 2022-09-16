KSU Steelers from Kogi State University have qualified for the finals of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) after defeating UNILORIN Warriors 1-0 in a pulsating semifinal match played in Minna.

The Steelers will play the FUOYE Dazzlers from Federal University, Oye Ekiti in the finals.

HiFL organised by Pace Sports and Entertainment Limited and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) is supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, Indomie, and the Lagos Internal Revenue Services and is in its fourth active season.

It would be recalled that KSU Steelers qualified for the semi-finals after defeating the BUK Stallions from Bayero University Kano 4-3 via penalty shootout in the quarterfinals with the game locked at 2-2 in full time.