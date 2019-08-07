One of the players of the Obafemi Awolowo University competing in the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League, Wale Olowu is excited about the away win recorded by the Ife-based institution.

The OAU Giants defeated UI Pioneers 2-1 in a keenly contested match decided in Ibadan last week.

Olowu, who was part of the team that defeated the Pioneers, is elated about the development, tipping the team to go all the way.

“We are very solid in all departments of the game. The 2-1 margin was not a true reflection of that match because we controlled the game very well.

“It was a match we could have won with a higher margin, but we were just unlucky and, at a point, we took things easy because we had the away advantage already.”

The return leg encounter takes place at the OAU complex today and Olowu is optimistic that the Giants would win easily to move on in the HIFL League.

“Our aim is to qualify for the final after which we will plot the plan to win the trophy. We have a rich football history in OAU and the current players are ready to revive the glory days of the school in football,” Olowu added.

A win for OAU Giants will qualify the team for the quarterfinals of the 2019 HIFL tournament, which is in its second edition.