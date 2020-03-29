Former Southampton defender, Danny Higginbotham is backing Queens Park Rangers dazzler, Eberechi Eze to force his way into the England squad ahead of the 2021 European Championship.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has held discussions with the attacking midfielder over switching his international allegiance and turning out for the Nigeria national team, but the player requested to be given time to make his decision as he wants to focus on his club career.

Gernot Rohr is also an admirer of the 21-year-old and had indirectly approached the former Millwall starlet about playing for the three-time African champions.

Regarded as one of the best players in the Championship, Eze had contributed 20 goals (12 goals, 8 assists) in the league this season.

Writing in his column for The Sun UK, Higginbotham picked five players, who could use the next year to grab a spot on England’s 2021 European Championship roster and included Eze.

“At just 21 years of age, he can play in a No 10 role or on the left — and had done brilliantly this season with the second most goals and assists for QPR.”