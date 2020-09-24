The industrialist who is the chairman of the Davandy Group spoke Thursday while hosting the Edo state Governor to a reception in his residence in Calabar.

Ekpenyong extolled the Governor’s contributions to the economy of Nigeria, adding that his achievements in the financial sector has helped him manage the economy of Edo state.

“Governor Obaseki and I are friends having served in various committees together. Most notably was the committee set up by the federal government to review the private sector pension reforms which we all enjoy now”, he said

Turning to the re-elected governor, High Chief Ekpenyong said: ” Your victory at the polls was no surprise to me as you have shown Edo people what great stuff you are made of within the first four years of your administration and it is only fitting that you be reelected to complete the good deeds you have started”

Speaking Earlier, Governor Godwin Obaseki thanked Chief Ekpenyong for the warm hospitality he accorded him and his entourage, stressing that he would love to draw from chief Ekpenyong’s wealth of experience.

“Let me thank you immensely for this uncommon show of love and felicitations. When I got your call that you wanted to host us today, I had no hesitation based on our long standing friendship. As I embark on the next four years of my administration , experience such as yours will be vital in guiding me through these next four years. ‘

Dignitaries at the occasion include Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu as well some members of the National Assembly from Edo state.

Others include the deputy Governor of Edo State Phillip Shuaibu and some key elders statesmen from Cross River like Sir William Archibong, Emile Inyang and high Chief Eugene Akeh .