From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Members of the Olubadan-in-Counvil have agreed to withdraw the court case delaying the nomination of the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, on Sunday January 2, 2022.

They reached the agreement at a meeting at the Oja’ba Palace of the Olubadan yesterday.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that after the nomination, the council would present the nominee’s name to Governor Seyi Makinde for approval.

Otun-Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, told journalists after the meeting the high chiefs had concurred with the governor to withdraw the suit in court.

The process of withdrawing the case, according to him, had commenced.

“The case was adjourned to the 1st of February this year, and whatever happens, we would have to get to the court before the withdrawal can take place.”

Members of the council had met with Governor Makinde last Saturday over the issue of succession to the Olubadan throne. At the meeting, it was gathered that the court case was the main issue delaying government pronouncement of the next Olubadan as proposed by the Ibadan Kingmakers at their last week meeting.