From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Bishop on the Niger, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo has expressed concern over what he described as derailing, gloomy and chaotic state of the nation, calling on the Federal Government to arrest the situation quickly before it worsens.

The cleric condemned incessant killing of armless and innocent Nigerians by suspected Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorists and called on all to respect the sanctity of life.

Nwokolo stated this in his 2021 Easter message where he regretted the number of lives and magnitude of property which had been lost to terrorism and brigandage in the past few years.

He said Easter was a time for sober reflection and should be used by Christians, Muslims and ethnic groups to make peace and seek the face of God collectively and individually for positive changes in the nation’s political, economic and social life.

Assuring Nigerians that all hope was not lost, Nwokolo explained that as Jesus Christ suffered, was buried and later resurrected, so would the country some day stabilise after decades of decay and turbulence.

He berated both government and politicians for the nation’s many woes, saying if Nigerians would diligently seek the face of God, forsake evil and obey His commandments, God would turn around the fate of the masses, irrespective of their sufferings. The cleric also frowned at the escalating cost of essential commodities in the country and the steady fall in the value of the naira all of which he said were responsible for the present hardship in the country.