Nutritionists have identified high cost as a major disincentive for the consumption of most protein food sources in Nigeria. This they disclosed was revealed in a national survey report, the Nigeria Protein Deficiency Report, unveiled at the recent launch of the Nigeria Protein Awareness Campaign.

The campaign tagged: ‘Protein Challenge Nigeria,’ is a survey, designed to empirically determine the current status and dimensions of protein deficiency in Nigeria, sheds light on food consumption patterns among Nigerians.

Highlights of the report indicate, as most Nigerians would probably expect, that carbohydrates are the most consumed food amongst Nigerians. “Rice topped the list with 91 per cent, closely followed by ‘swallows’ (such as eba, amala, fufu, pounded yam, etc.) as 83 per cent while 58 per cent of sampled institutional providers (dieticians and nutritionists) insisted that the protein intake of Nigerians is generally quite insufficient.

A medical doctor and public health expert, Dr Omadeli Boyo said: “The report lends credence to many of the long-held perceptions about food consumption in Nigeria. It is detailed, yet concise, clear and places in context food consumption patterns across the country.”

He noted that it is no surprise that, with carbohydrates as the most commonly consumed foods; incidence of malnutrition is today a prevalent public health concern. Shedding more light on the protein deficiency campaign, Boyo explained that an important thing about the proposed campaign is that it aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2, which seeks to ‘end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture’

On his part, a nutrition expert Ebenezer Amuwaolu Oluloto, said: “The report is an excellent job. I skimmed through the slide deck; it looks good, insightful and informative. It is interesting to see up to 65 per cent consuming animal source foods like meat. Vegetables, at 53 per cent, ought to be close to rice, ‘swallow’ and beans, because they usually go together, along with stew.”

Another nutritionist, Judith Igwe, said: “The report highlights the dimensions of protein deficiency in Nigeria. It also establishes that availability, affordability, taste, nutritional value and preference are factors that drive the choice of protein consumption among the target audience.”