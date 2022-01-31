From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has commenced hearing on the suit seeking to nullify the purported impeachment of Rt. Hon. Nuhu Abok Ayuba as Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly.

The suit filed by Hon. Gwottson D. Fom, member representing Jos South Constituency, and Hon. Tyem Pirfa Jongfa, member representing Langtang Central, challenged the impeachment of Abok and described it as illegal.

The case which came up for hearing on Monday also joint Rt. Hon. Nuhu Abok Ayuba, Hon. Yakubu Sanda, Clerk of the House, Longbab Ponven Wuyep, Plateau State Government, Nigeria Police Force, NSCD and 10 others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Counsel to the Nigeria Police Force, N.K Tali Esq appealed to the court for time to enable the Police respond to the Claim.

The lead counsel to the claimants, Hon Edward Pwajok SAN LB, magnanimously agreed and did not oppose the application for extension of time.

Hon Justice N. L Musa adjourned the case to the 15th day of March 2022 for hearing.