Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Federal High Court in Benin has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to disclose record of local and international financial donations and grants to the Open Government Partnership (OGP) process.

The petitioner, Freedom of Information Counsel, in suit N0: FHC/B/CS/103/18, had through its counsel, R.A. Otuakhena, sued the Attorney General for refusing to disclose the information sought.

The applicant had urged the court to declare that failure of the respondent to release certified true copy of the requested information is unlawful, oppressive and malicious.

It also urged the court to order that the respondent release information set out in exhibit Open Government Nigeria (OGN), among others.

Justice Adefumilayo A. Demi-Ajayi in her ruling, held that the request for information is to make public authority accountable and this could make the public better informed.

The court said there was no reason presented by the respondent explaining why the applicant should be refused the information, having followed due process in line with the rights under the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“In view of this, the court find and hold that the applicant has demonstrated that he is entitled to all the reliefs, order and award sought. The reliefs, order and awards are hereby granted accordingly,” Justice Demi-Ajayi said.