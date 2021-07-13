From Obinna Odogwu, Awka, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka, yesterday, declined to renew an order it granted Senator Ugochukwu Uba, on July 5, seeking the non-recognition of Valentine Ozigbo as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

Daily Sun gathered that the said order, initially granted by Justice Obiora A. Nwabunike, going by Order 40, Rule 3(3) of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules, could only subsist for 7 days, after which the court might choose to renew it or it stands abated as a result.

The news of the vacation of the said order elicited wide jubilation across Anambra State, as Ozigbo, a grassroots favourite, has been embraced by the masses of Anambra as the brightest chance of reclaiming the state from the decline of the last seven years.

Daily Sun recalls that on June 26, 2021, Valentine Ozigbo emerged the flag-bearer of the PDP in a keenly contested primary election conduced by the National Working Committee of the party.

The primary, which was also monitored by INEC, was adjudged the freest, fairest and most credible in the history of the party.

Meanwhile, PDP stalwarts across the country had continued to congratulate Mr Ozigbo over the latest victory.

Top leaders like former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; immediate past governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Bayelsa’s governor, Douye Diri; Enugu’s governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Senator Stella Oduah, and many others, have congratulated Ozigbo, and vowed to support his candidature and the quest to reclaim Anambra for the party.

