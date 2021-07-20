From Fred Itua, Abuja Alloyuius Attah, Obinna Odogwu, Awka, and Solomon Mokwugwo

Anambra State High Court, on Monday, reinstated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 election in the state.

The reinstatement came after a High Court in Jigawa State ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Chief Chukwuma Umeoji, who represents Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly as the party’s candidate.

Umeoji emerged the APGA candidate in a parallel primary poll held in Awka, Anambra State capital.

But Secretary of APGA in the state, Anthony Ifeanya, a lawyer, while briefing Daily Sun on the outcome of the court session on Monday, said that Justice C. C. Okaa who presided over the matter ruled that Soludo was the authentic candidate of APGA.

He said that the judge had described Jude Okeke-led APGA team and their governorship candidate as meddlesome interlopers and ordered INEC to publish Soludo’s name as the governorship candidate of the party.

“What happened was that Justice C. C. Okaa of Awka High Court ruled that Jude Okeke and Umeoji are meddlesome interlopers. He ruled that Chukwuma Soludo is the authentic APGA candidate and therefore reinstated him”, Ifeanya said.

Meanwhile, the Jude Okeke-led leadership of APGA, has dismissed the court ruling by the Awka High Court, declaring Soludo as candidate of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of Okeke-led leadership of APGA, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said the existing court judgment by a High Court in Jigawa State, was still subsisting.

He said as a court with the same jurisdiction, the earlier judgment can’t be dismissed. He said only a higher court can vacate it.

On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), published names of candidates in the November 6th governorship election in Anambra State. Chukwuma Umeoji’s name was published, while Soludo’s name was dropped.

Chukwuyere said: “We have invited you here today to brief you on the happenings in our party and the desperation of some anti-democratic forces to desecrate the judiciary and jettison the rule of law principle which is fundamental in a democracy.

“On Friday, 16th July, 2021 the Independent National Electoral Commission published the list of candidates for the Anambra State Governorship election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the election.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.