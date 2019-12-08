OVER six operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) were badly injured on Friday while carrying out enforcement on street trading along Queens Drive in Ikoyi, leaving the officers seriously injured with three of the operational trucks also damaged.

A statement from the Public Affairs Unit, LAGESC signed by Adebayo Kehinde noted that the agency would no longer tolerate such attack on its staff while on duty, cautioning citizens in the state to abide by the stipulated environmental regulations of the state

The statement read in part “The staff of the Federal High Court who is known to patronise the street traders obstructed the operatives while dislodging the street traders who had earlier been given several notices to vacate the drainage part used for hawking of food items and drinks.

“The agency’s officers who were injured include; Oyedokun Samson (driver), Iwatan Oluwa Seun; Riwatan Oluwatobi; Shipeolu Babatunde amongst others were immediately rushed to the hospital and currently receiving treatment, with one of them stabbed on the neck under serious condition.

“The Deputy Corp Marshal confirmed that some of the suspects were arrested during the fracas, while the case was also immediately reported at the Ikoyi Police Station for further investigation. He advised Lagosians to comply with the law of the Lagos State Government on Zero Tolerance to street trading, as the government would no longer tolerate the slightest attack on any enforcement personnel forthwith.

“The operation which is part of the Governor’s mandate to clear every part of the State of all environmental nuisances and infractions such as street trading on walk-ways/setbacks, as well as erection of illegal shanties across the State, was led by the Deputy Corps Mashal Operation, Mr. Ganiu Kazeem and Deputy Corps Marshal Discipline and Staff Welfare, Mr. Adeleke Adeeso on the instructions of the Honourable Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello”.