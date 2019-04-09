Joe Apu
A suit challenging the election of Musa Kisa as President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation for the 2017-2021 Term of Office has been struck out by a Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice B.O Quadri.
The Suit No: FHC/ABJ/ CS/497/17 filed by one El Hassan Auwalu and Abdullahi Bello in 2017 in which they joined the Honourable Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, Nigeria Olympics Committee and the NBBF as defendants sought to challenge the authenticity of the election conducted under the auspices of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) with the Federal Ministry of Youths & Sports (FMY&S) as observers, which elected Musa Ahmadu Kida.
Auealu and Bello specifically prayed the court to hold that the elections, based on the Guidelines for elections into the Boards of the National Sports Federations conducted at Grand Ibro Hotel, Abuja by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) for the NBBF should be set aside and declared null and void while submitting that only an election conducted by the NBBF as an “autonomous” body can regulate and conduct elections onto the NBBF Board.
