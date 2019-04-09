Auealu and Bello specifically prayed the court to hold that the elections, based on the Guidelines for elections into the Boards of the National Sports Federations conducted at Grand Ibro Hotel, Abuja by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) for the NBBF should be set aside and declared null and void while submitting that only an election conducted by the NBBF as an “autonomous” body can regulate and conduct elections onto the NBBF Board.