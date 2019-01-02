Ahmed Idris (Al Jazeera)

Economists are warning bad debt and low savings are threatening the survival of many commercial banks in Nigeria.

Millions of people do not deposit their savings in banks and the wealthy choose to invest elsewhere.

The country’s central bank says just two percent of Nigeria’s 190 million people have savings of at least $1,400, and just 350 individuals are responsible for 80 percent of the country’s bank debts.

READ ALSO: Oil falls to $53 on economic worries, surging supply