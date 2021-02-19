By Damilola Fatunmise

Nevillevade’s new movie, Fine Wine has started garnering rave reviews across the country.

Premiered on February 7 at Blue Picture Cinemas Onikan, Lagos, Fine Wine, which hit the cinemas on February 12, is also in high demand from movie buffs.

Directed by Seyi Babatope, Fine Wine is a love story with a twist of fate and full of suspense. It features top actors like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Nwosu, Segun Arinze, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Tina Mba and Nse Ikpe-Etim. Others are Zainab Balogun, Belinda Effah, Adedotun Adedoyin and more.