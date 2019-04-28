For Wale Adenuga Productions, it was a thrilling Easter, as its star-studded comedy, Knockout, became a box office hit, selling out the cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana. This is coming after its successful premiere at Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday April 14.

Unable to conceal his excitement, the producer, Wale Adenuga Jnr., said: “Since Knockout hit the cinemas on Friday April 19, the response of the audience has been overwhelming. The most amazing part is how the movie’s success came through the words of mouth, as those who have seen it took it upon themselves to advertise it to their friends and family members who also decided to enjoy the delightful experience.

“It’s unfortunate that, because the movie kept selling out at the cinemas, we had complaints from people who were not able to buy tickets. However, to ensure our patrons watch the movie on time, we’ll advise they go to the cinema very early or purchase their tickets a day before.”

The highly entertaining and educating Knockout, which the producer says is suitable for every member of the family, is still attracting film lovers in their multitude to cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana, including those operated by Silverbird, Genesis Deluxe, FilmHouse, Ozone, Viva, Mcrystal, Lighthouse, Timsed, Magnificent, OOPL, Kada, Nostalgae, Cartege, Mees Palace, and Marturion.

Starring top actors like Sola Sobowale, Hafeez Oyetoro and others and distributed across all regions by Silverbird Film Distribution, Knockout enjoys strategic support from reputable media organisations including HipTV, Rhythm 93.7 FM, Africa Movie Channel, Silverbird TV, and wapTV among others.