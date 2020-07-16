Chinelo Obogo

The high turnout of youths who want a career in the Nigerian Army is a sign of the growing confidence the public has in the military, a policy analyst, Princess Ajibola has claimed.

The Nigerian Army on June, 9, made available recruitment forms for those intending to take up careers in the army while opening a portal for the purpose and thousands of youths were reported to have indicated interests immediately the public was made aware of the chances available.

Applicants are supposed to apply for shorlisting through the portal before the final drill that would qualify them to be admitted at the Nigeria Army military depot in Zaria, Kaduna State for a ten week training before passing out.

Ajibola said within the first week that the portal was opened, there were multiple media reports that said thousands of youths from all parts of the country indicated interest.

“The massive interest is an indication that youths in the country are ready to make the necessary adjustments to qualify to defend the territorial integrity of their country and sack the elements that have been threatening the peace and tranquillity of the nation.

“It has also put a lie to reports that hundreds of military personnel are asking to opt out of the military,” she said.

There were reports recently that 365 military personnel served notice to the military that they want to leave service citing “loss of interests’ as their main reason.

But Ajibola said the reports conflicts with the situation on ground where there is an indication that serving military personnel are highly motivated and that the military still holds attraction to millions of youths in the country.

“The military as an institution attracts the attention of the youths due to its thrills, command structure, organisation, discipline, bravado and breathtaking drills which the youths find very adventurous.

“Over the years, many youths have desired career in the military right from a tender age going by the number of applications and intense lobby for admission into the Nigeria Military School, NMS, in Zaria, Kaduna State; the Airforce Military School in Jos, Plateau State, and other military colleges across the country,” she said.

Media reports state that the number of applications have increased over the years as many express disappointment anytime they fail to make it to such schools. The emotion is much higher at the higher level of the Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA, and the commissioned officer cadre.

“It is commendable given the numerous security challenges facing Nigeria, that the army would announce its intention to recruit more personel in addition to the ones employed in previous years.

“The country is currently facing serious security challenges in virtually all parts of the north with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism tasking the available manpower in the armed forces.

“The decision to employ more youths who are eager to defend their country into the military is the right decision that would help in combating these crimes.

“The interest shown by the youths is equally not surprising given the level of improvement on the welfare of military personnel and the much that have gone into equipping the troops since the coming of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in 2015.

“The high motivation owing to the new tactics and strategies introduced by the current set of service chiefs and the relocation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai to the theatre of operation is enough to engender massive interest in the face of the seriousness shown by the military to take out all criminals disturbing the peace of the country,” Ajibola said.

The army last year, received thousands of applications from which 5,000 persons were shortlisted. This does not include the category for short sevice commission and the thousands applications that go for applicants to be admitted into the Nigeria Degence Academy and the Nigeria Military schools.

“The patriotism of the youths must be sustained through a transparent and fair selection process so as not to create room for suspicion and to give only those with the passion to defend the country the opportunities to serve.

“I commend the House of Representatives, for directing its Committee on Army to investigate the alleged massive resignation of soldiers following the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance on Tuesday.

“The Nigerian Army also deserves commendation for not relenting in the bid to win the war against insurgency and banditry and is introducing many changes to position it better to play the role.

“The major reshuffle of its very senior officers, including generals to different commands in latest postings and appointments aimed to strengthen the vision of the force comes to mind,” Ajibola said.