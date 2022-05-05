From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

All Progressive Congress (APC), national leader, Bola Tinubu, and presidential aspirant and Bola Tinubu, has described the increasing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket as good for democracy.

The former Lagos governor, said this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Tinubu, who met with President Buhari at his official residence in the Villa, to pay him the traditional Salah homage, while responding to questions particularly on increasing number of aspirants on the platform of the ruling party, the APC, he said it is in the best interest of the country, adding that it shows that leaders are not abandoning the country.

“The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve and Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that”, he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On fears being expressed about the unity of the ruling party, Tinubu noted that the party would remain intact and united after its presidential primary, pointing out that President Buhari had shown that he is in support of a transparent democratic process.

“We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The President has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people”, he said.

He, however, used the opportunity to congratulate the President for the successful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations across Nigeria, as well as his genuine efforts at confronting the challenges bedeviling the country for sustainable future.

“President has shown a great example of leadership. He’s been very honest and forthright with Nigerians. Yes, we’ll continue to be challenged within this short period of time, but it’s left for us, the followers, to help, to be ready, to persevere and give hope to the populace and yes, we can do it.”