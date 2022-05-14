Too many people in the modern world see luxury as a vanity, but to the high-flying auto magnate, Tayo Ayeni, that’s the essence of charmed life. Aside from his tested and trusted business sense, the billionaire Chairman of Skymit Group is also known to be one who goes all out whenever he has a reason to celebrate or take care of himself or his family. This is the mood Ayeni was in on Saturday May 7 as hundreds of dignitaries from all over the country including top politicians, business moguls, CEOs, technocrats and royals made a beeline for Lagos as the businessman hosted his daughter’s wedding.

Ayeni, a top member of Nigeria social establishment, is known never to compromise when it comes to putting together high octane events. He is indeed a professional extraordinaire. Thus, he alongside his adorable wife, Adetutu, shut down Victoria Island, Lagos when they gave out their beloved daughter, Mathilda Gbemisola, in marriage to the love of her life, Olamide Akintayo. For Ayeni, the nuptial ceremony was a big deal. Mathilda is a graduate engineer with Petrofac Oil and Gas Company as well as an Executive Director with the Skymit Group. And as his daughter tied the knot with her heartthrob at the plush Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Ayeni ensured that his guests were treated to the best of what money could afford.

