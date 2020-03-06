Maduka Nweke

The Lagos State Government has said that high quality buildings cannot be achieved if the artisans at the construction sites are not trained. The State Government said the continuous upgrade of the skills and competencies of artisans is a prerequisite for delivering high quality buildings.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing Mr Wasiu Akewusola, gave the assertion during a corporate visit of the Nigerian Institution of Buildings to the Ministry of Housing at Ikeja recently.

Akewusola said the significant role played by artisans cannot be underestimated as they determine the exactness of the specifications of most building projects. “It is therefore in the best interest of all stakeholders along the building value chain to spare a thought for the continuous improvement of the skills of these artisans so that their output can justify the time and financial investment of all concerned, Akewusola added.

He also noted that the failure of most building designs lies in the inability of artisans to correctly translate building plans or designs into reality. “Artisans are very important in achieving the goals of building safe and sustainable homes hence Lagos government is set for an active involvement in capacity building for this category of workers, “he disclosed.

He further pointed that the GDP of the nation will improve with the enhanced capacity of the artisans. According to him, upgrading and retooling of artisans would make them to be more marketable in the global labor market. The Chairman of NIOB, Earlier, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Mr. Sunday Wusu had pointed out that the association is interested in supporting the State government in developing contents and modules that would result in enhancing the capabilities of masons, tillers, painters and aluminum fabricators who will on the long run add value to the deliverables of the State government in the housing sector.

Wusu further added that safety and quality of homes can only be assured when the artisans are well grounded in their various areas of specialisation. A former chairperson of the chapter, Mrs. Said Adenike also appealed for the placement of some of the association’s trainees on the ongoing projects of the State so that they can acquire appropriate site experience to boost their understanding of the practice.

In his own response, Mr. Akewusola called for improved collaboration with all the professional associations in the Built sector for a speedy actualisation of the transformation agenda of the state government in the housing sector.

The building of a greater Lagos of our dreams is a joint responsibility of all, he said.

Mr Sunday Wusu was accompanied on this visit by other members of the professional association including Professor Martins Dada and Builder (Mrs) Adenike Said, a past Chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter of the association.