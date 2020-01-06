Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A primary school head, Mr. Romanus Nworie, from Onumaocha Okpitumo in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been allegedly electrocuted.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened on December 23rd, 2019, but it was kept away from his family and the public because of the illegality of the circumstances leading to his death.

Nworie was said to have lost his life at high tension at the boundary between Abaomege in Onicha Local Government Area and Nsuba Okitumo in Ikwo Local Government Area while illegally trying to tap light from the Abaomege line for the people of Nsuba Ikwo ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebration.

A reliable source in the community told Daily Sun that the deceased had always been contracted by the community to handle their electricity challenges because of his relationship with the electricity company, EEDC.

Source close to the family disclosed that the deceased on the day before the incident had told his wife that he had a terrible dream where he was electrocuted, but they jointly rejected the evil dream. But the following day, some people from the area came requesting for his services to enable them enjoy light during the Christmas celebration which he went to do but didn’t come back alive.