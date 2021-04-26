From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Sports management outfit, Green White Green Sports Centre Ltd (GWG), has announced the appointment of former Nigeria’s national team coach, James Peters, and two others into the board of Supreme Management Committee (SMC) for Higher Institution Sports League (HISL) and Higher Institution Football League (HIFL).

In a statement signed by the secretary, Babatunde Adejuwon, GWG noted that the announcement was made line with the resolutions made at the board meeting held in Abuja.

Adejuwon, in the statement revealed that the appointments were in line with the GWG resolution to come up with aggregate sports programmes for all Higher Education Institutions in a way that suits developmental needs of combining sports with education and provide opportunities for students that are naturally endowed to pursue their academic goals alongside a sport career.

Accordingly, the GWG announced that while James Peters will serve as director (technical); Dr Alex Mana, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Malam Hadi Adamu, director (logistics), Zephy Okoro, becomes director in charge of facilities, and Babatunde Adejuwon, a renowned volleyball promoter, will serve as the secretary of both the board and SMC.

“The appointment of James Peters, onetime Green Eagles and Super Falcons handler; Dr Alex Mana, a retired FIFA badge referee, as well as Malam Hadi Adamu, a veteran match commissioner and Zephy Okoro, facilities expert, are geared towards actualising GWG’s search for all encompassing education, providing training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities following the acquisition of HISL and HIFL trademark under the Trade Marks Act (CAP 436 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990; section 22 (3) Regulation 65) and registered in Class 41 Under No 110975.

“We will also appoint zonal coordinators and supervisors which will be announced in due course,” thestatement read.