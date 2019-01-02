Marriage is meant to be enjoyed and not endured. Untimely death comes when one begins to endure what is meant to be enjoyed.
“Dear Prof, I am most grateful to God for all that He has done through the use of your anointing oil. The entire family was held by a strange occultist who boasted of his powers and who has used same to deal with us in so many ways. I lost my father in the process. I was held by this man for over 14 years, all the men that came asking for my hand in marriage ran away for no just cause. I have known pain and agony. For 14 years I was been treated of an object that was crawling all over me. The object made me saw hell in life. When I contacted you and got your oil, after using it, my life was loosed from his evil manipulation, the object inside me was seen my many when it came out from my nose. Today, and after my prayer, I have been healed of the so called unknown sickness that held me for a long time and the evil man responsible for our woes died three weeks ago after confessing. Sir, as I am writing this to you now, my suitor that abandoned me for no reason, has come back and reconciled with me and ready for marriage. My business is back in a good way. Thanks a lot sir, and may God be with you…”
– Nkechi 08133574458.
Higher philosophy of Christian marriage (9)
Therefore O earthmen, endeavor within your divine volition to search for the supreme will of God in your life before you jump into the pot of error which delight in destroying your destiny. To find the will of God or ones destined partner is the only way of generating happiness in a matrimonial home. Many homes are on fire consequent upon wrong choice which some have erroneously made. You can still make amend by allowing God to change every condition for you. This is possible for “With God, all things (including changing a spouse) are possible” Mark 10:27.
Divorce may not be Biblically encouraged in every case if the necessary conditions are not met. Today and in the mundane world of false theology, the reverse has become the case. Ignorance which appears to be the mundane traditional ruler of our religious society has honored the modern youths with awards of matrimonial unfaithfulness.
Eighty percent of the married youths are no more faithful to their spouse sexually; this however is very repulsive in terms of moral development of our society. This as one of the major root of divorce, has on the other hand made ways to second-hand hawkers that is, those men who are standing by waiting for their fellow men to divorce their wives for an opportunity to be created for them. So long as this modern Biblical Solomon is on the door post of every marriage, divorce will not cease no matter the kind of security agents that are sent to monitor such matrimonial homes.
Marriage is meant to be enjoyed and not endured. Untimely death comes when one begins to endure what is meant to be enjoyed. We are aware that divorce is not encouraged but certain reasons may propel a man or a woman to divorce his or her spouse. A man once told me that he made a mistake to have married a witch, a time came after about five years of marriage, and there was no peace, joy, unity, and harmony in his home. He took his wife to many men of God for deliverance. She was not willing to be freed.
Thus after each deliverance she consequently went back into their witch craft operation. A time came she started sacrificing the man’s children. She had three kids for the man but as at when he talked with me, none of his children was alive. The woman used them for sacrifice according to the man’s report. When she was questioned, she accepted to have used the children for witchcraft sacrifice. You need to know that this woman till today is still a member of a Pentecostal Church.
When it was time for her husband to be brought for the renewal of their spiritual power, the Holy Spirit told the man to fast for seven days. The man obeyed, and in the process the witches did not succeed in taking the man’s life. The man was in confusion. He ran away from his home consequent upon the fact that his Church together with his faith does not encourage divorce. He ran away!
The wife traced him on the basis of “What God hath joined together let no man put asunder”. He was manipulated to loose his job, and his life was in danger. He kept praying and trusting God as he kept trusting God, the wife kept confusing him the more. The man dried up like an old hag. He was of the Biblical opinion that a witch must not live. The Bible states, “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” Exo. 22:18. He was willing to obey the above injunction but could not as a result of soul tie and blood guiltiness.
He continued suffering under the wave of demonic attack until one day, the lord informed him to divorce his wife. This happened after about twelve days dry fasting and prayer was conducted. He confessed that he was informed by Christ in a deep revelation to “put the woman away and watch”. I am convinced you are aware earthmen that the way between God and man is an individual affair. The man did not know how to do it but the Holy Spirit led him to a Bishop of a church. As a born again child of God he explained his problems to the
man of God, who in turn referred him to the gospel of Matthew 5:30 which has it thus, “And if thy right hand offend thee, cut it off, and cast it from thee, for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell”.
The man of God emphasized that the right hand used by Christ in this connection connote a help meat or mate, life partner, or husband or wife. He further urged the brother to cut off and cast it from him any member of his that is laying a foundation for eternal destruction. On this note, the man divorced the woman. Soon after he divorced her, he regained his joy, had peace, and started enjoying his Christian life. I know that if he is permitted by his fear to remarry, he will search for his destined wife via the divine will of God.
When a woman is forced into a relationship either because of money, fame or otherwise, if the man is such that is repugnant in action, he will be showing her off and using her as house keeper to make his home comfortable. Such a man only marries to gratify his sensual appetite for sex, as a result the woman becomes sex engine which he will always approach undisturbed under the cover up of love. By the time the woman is getting older and her beauty begins to fade, the man may divorce her and remarry another or he may marry another girl who may accept to become a second wife.
In most cases many are forced into marriage because they have over stayed or over due for such. In such a case the girl may make a mistake by not allowing God to influence her choice. For those who are overdue for marriage and are still at home as a result of late marriage get a copy of “Causes of late marriage” Vol.1 by Protus Nathan Uzorma. Marriage in a hurry may also lead to divorce. Some young girls are tired of staying at home and as a result will be possessed by the “get married quick propensity.”
