Divorce may not be Biblically encouraged in every case if the necessary conditions are not met. Today and in the mundane world of false theology, the reverse has become the case. Ignorance which appears to be the mundane traditional ruler of our religious society has honored the modern youths with awards of matrimonial unfaithfulness. Eighty percent of the married youths are no more faithful to their spouse sexually; this however is very repulsive in terms of moral development of our society. This as one of the major root of divorce, has on the other hand made ways to second-hand hawkers that is, those men who are standing by waiting for their fellow men to divorce their wives for an opportunity to be created for them. So long as this modern Biblical Solomon is on the door post of every marriage, divorce will not cease no matter the kind of security agents that are sent to monitor such matrimonial homes. Marriage is meant to be enjoyed and not endured. Untimely death comes when one begins to endure what is meant to be enjoyed. We are aware that divorce is not encouraged but certain reasons may propel a man or a woman to divorce his or her spouse. A man once told me that he made a mistake to have married a witch, a time came after about five years of marriage, and there was no peace, joy, unity, and harmony in his home. He took his wife to many men of God for deliverance. She was not willing to be freed.

Thus after each deliverance she consequently went back into their witch craft operation. A time came she started sacrificing the man’s children. She had three kids for the man but as at when he talked with me, none of his children was alive. The woman used them for sacrifice according to the man’s report. When she was questioned, she accepted to have used the children for witchcraft sacrifice. You need to know that this woman till today is still a member of a Pentecostal Church. When it was time for her husband to be brought for the renewal of their spiritual power, the Holy Spirit told the man to fast for seven days. The man obeyed, and in the process the witches did not succeed in taking the man’s life. The man was in confusion. He ran away from his home consequent upon the fact that his Church together with his faith does not encourage divorce. He ran away! The wife traced him on the basis of “What God hath joined together let no man put asunder”. He was manipulated to loose his job, and his life was in danger. He kept praying and trusting God as he kept trusting God, the wife kept confusing him the more. The man dried up like an old hag. He was of the Biblical opinion that a witch must not live. The Bible states, “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” Exo. 22:18. He was willing to obey the above injunction but could not as a result of soul tie and blood guiltiness. He continued suffering under the wave of demonic attack until one day, the lord informed him to divorce his wife. This happened after about twelve days dry fasting and prayer was conducted. He confessed that he was informed by Christ in a deep revelation to “put the woman away and watch”. I am convinced you are aware earthmen that the way between God and man is an individual affair. The man did not know how to do it but the Holy Spirit led him to a Bishop of a church. As a born again child of God he explained his problems to the