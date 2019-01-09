I wish to implore my readers here not to marry a woman who is morally good because she goes to church; by the time the church concept expires in her and her true person is revealed, you may not be able to condone her in life as a wife. This also causes divorce in the mundane world of vanity. Some young girls also count it a pride and fascinating for them to play the role of a young wife in a matrimonial home where they are not destined to live. In such a case 24 hours after wedding, there would be pandemonium and uproar till death do them part. A particular brother reported his wife to his pastor for committing adultery with a friend of his. The committee of the church handled the matter, the sister accepted and asked for forgiveness. The pastor asked his committee members if it was lawful for the sister to be forgiven and be set free from Church discipline they agreed that she should be forgiven but … Thereafter the pastor declared: “Neither do I condemn you but take back seat”. After about three months she was freed by the church; thereafter, she did same for more than five good times. The brother could not endure the shame the woman was bringing to his family, thus he divorced her and consequently sealed the divorce with fasting and prayer. Every woman should try to put up a good behaviour for “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour rather than silver and gold.” Prov. 22:1.

“The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart, his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.” Psalm 55:21. The above was the profound quality of the wife of Zentu. Zentu was a man of God, called and ambitious in life. But he made a great mistake in life by marrying a woman whose words were smoother than butter and her heart was set to make war like the case of Iran and Iraq. Zentu married and wedded, in fact, he was a powerful man. The Holy Spirit used him to free many that were bound by the powers of darkness. With his bicycle he could travel to different states for the propagation of the gospel. The only problem Zentu had was his wife who had only four children for him, who thereafter “sold” her third daughter to the Motherless Babies Home. She did this because her husband fled from her consequent upon her troubles and left no money with her to take care of the children. Before he could come back, his wife had disposed of their third child in order to get money for her feeding. Zentu had served in about eight different churches as a pastor. But he lost his appointment in all as a result of the clamorous cum vociferous behaviour of his wife. The Bible states, “A foolish woman is clamorous, she is simple, and knoweth nothing.” Prov. 19:13. Zentu the prophet of God wept for his daughter that was sold. By the time a young servant of God Evangelist Prince became aware that Zentu’s wife has sold her daughter, Prince wept with Zentu and had no strength to weep again. This is a life story. Zentu at a particular time lost peace in his life. He called to many men of God to help him restore peace and joy both in his marriage and ministry. There was the case of a man of God whom he called to pray for them, the man of God was beaten by Zentu’s wife as a result of the correction he made. Zentu later founded a ministry, the ministry was growing by God’s grace, but a time came when the woman began to fight in the church, the members scattered.