It is my personal philosophy that when the good qualities of your spouse are dead, the relationship therefore becomes dead. Children of Adam, there are so many ‘widows’ and ‘widowers’ living together as husbands and wives.

I will continue to advice the church men together with the children of Adam not to be in a hurry to take the marriage vow “till death do us part” without first of all considering the disadvantages therein; this is because the foundations of human affection are not consistent with progress. Divorces should warn the Christians of some fundamental error in marriage. The union of the sexes that are not destined by the will of life suffers a great fearful discord. To gain victory over this error in the church, the church leaders and their followers should give life the metaphysical meaning and regard. According to Mary E. B “The broadcast powers of evil so conspicuous today show themselves in the materialism and sensualism of the age, struggling against the advancing spiritual era. This simply exposes the world lack of sound spiritual consciousness and the powerlessness of marriage vows to make home happy”.

Sin leads to death. Death is separation from either man or God. When man is divorced from God, he becomes dead. Death leads to separation. Sin separates man from God and thus it leads to destruction. In the same vein, couples can be separated by sin which leads to death. If one sins he dies spiritually. Now when there is no progress of affection, love, peace, and harmony in incompatible relationship it dies. The term “death” used in this connection simply means Discontinuity-Divorce. For instance, if your spouse is an unbeliever, and you are a believer the relationship is dead.

We need to understand the interpretations of the words we use, the term “till death do us part” means a lot of things. Now it means that the only condition that will put us apart is death. It also means that the only thing that can put us apart is when ones good character is dead. When the value of love is lost, when one’s spouse begins to die in good behaviours, when the salt loses its taste, when good morning becomes the opposite, when ones husband or wife is “dead” the partners are no longer meant for each other, the relationship is dead. The woman becomes a “living widow” the man on the other hand becomes a “living widower”.

The Bible says, “For the woman which hath a husband is bound by the law to her husband so long as he liveth; but if the husband be dead, she is loosed from the law of her husband. So, if while her husband liveth, she be married to another man, she shall be called an adulteress, but if her husband be DEAD she is free from that law…” Romans 7:2,3.

Death is the only thing that dissolves the marriage contract. Having known from the foregoing what death is all about, we must be free from any man-made law. The Pentecostal law makers, who strongly believe that one can divorce his wife {or vice versa} emotionally, starve him/her of sex and treat him/her anyhow, while still pretending to be one flesh for the fear of tradition are wasting their precious time. Hypocrites!

From the above quoted portion of the Bible, Paul was referring to Christians who are willing to abide by the voice of reason. A woman who via her knowledge of destiny marries a man both of them becomes bound by the marriage law as long as they live together and enjoy their behavioural pattern. If she enjoys the relationship she will never wish for divorce but if while her husband is “alive” {in good behaviours, love, care etc} she marries another man she will be called an adulteress. On the other hand, if her husband is “dead” either physically or not willing to continue with her as a result of lack of peace, harmony, unity, love, justice and other related social and spiritual issues, the woman automatically becomes a widow. As a result Paul said, “…if her husband be dead, she is free from that law…” Consequent upon this, the woman is free to re-marry to her destined partner who will via his divine cum inner collective psychology utilize same to propound a suitable system that will produce success, happiness, joy etc.

The woman becomes a “widow.” This reminds me of a story that was told by my mother during her happy moments. She consequently told a story of a certain woman who got married to a rich man. She was moved into the marriage by the man’s opulence, the marriage lasted till the man became poor, to the extent that he was unable to provide food for his family. The marriage was no longer what it used to be due to penury. The man lost his respect. Every man will tell you the truth that the moment the woman becomes the bread-winner; the man loses his respect at home. This usually happens in a marriage that is not destined that is, union that both parties are not meant for each other. Those who will oppose me here will only do so out of religious hypocrisy and blindness!

Nevertheless, one day a particular man visited their community with food, cloth and other material things to assist only widows. The whole community was invited to guest the programme, when the time came for the widows to line up for the collection of the gift, the woman whose husband is “alive” but has not for one day enjoyed peace of mind, joined the widows for the collection of the gifts. People rushed to properly inform her that the program was solely for the widows. “I am very much aware that this is for the widows” she speedily replied. Her husband was unable to bear with her in the public so he rushed to her and said, “My wife, this is not for you, it is for those whose husbands are dead, that is, the widows…” The woman shouted at him and said, “Am I not a widow? Do you think you are still alive? I am a widow so leave me alone.”

The woman had concluded in her mind that she is a widow while her husband is still alive. There are many widows and widowers that are living together as husbands and wives in homes. Paul in 1 Timothy5:1 says, “Honour widows that are widows indeed.” O ye great men of churches who claim to be holier than God, Paul had instructed you “If any man or woman that believeth have widows, let them relieve them that are widows indeed.” {1 Tim. 5:16}.