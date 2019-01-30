“My name is Mr. Jude S.E.A, I have seen so many things in life. Someone went to my building site and buried two big pots of charm, the person’s intention was to impoverish me, dry my financial source and finally kill me, he nearly succeeded if not for God’s sake. They vowed that I will never build a house of my own and that my mother and my immediate family members will never enter into my new house. As a result of same, my business collapsed, no single help as money vanished from my hands and all my children stopped going to school for a year and some months. In the midst of all these, I contacted Prof. Uzorma for the solution to my problems and he asked me to order some bottles of his oil which I did. I strictly followed the instructions he gave and today, my predicaments have come to an end and things have started changing by God’s grace. May the great Lord be praised…” Mr. Jude 08144642881.

I must make this point clear here, the way some religious scholars particularly the Church leaders of Christianity interpret the Bible, surprises me. They have a mind set over every Biblical {spiritual} statement. When you go beyond their set theological and philosophical interpretations you will be regarded an unbeliever. What a shame! Now when the Bible talks about widows indeed, they only narrow it to a widow who has no relatives or friends to support her but is it possible to see a widow who has no friend, relation or associate? This is not possible. They have failed to realize that death in the scriptures does not always mean extinction of being it also means separation, divorce etc. Now it is very important to note that any time a widow indeed {in my term a widow indeed is a woman whose relationship with her husband is not contracted by destiny and WILL OF LIFE, who death desires to put asunder} wishes to remarry the church should free her because she is free from the law. By law I mean the divinely isolated traditions and creed you have set for yourselves that only help to ignore God and push the church men into error.

Our Lord Jesus Christ during his earthly ministry spoke against the traditions of the churchmen thus, “…why do you also transgress the commandment of God by your tradition…? Thus have ye made the commandments of God of none effect by your tradition… This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth and honoureth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me. In vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.” {Matt.15:3-8}

The present day churches have destroyed the good works of God that is why there are problems in various homes and as a result the church is polluted. This is because whatever affects the home affects the church. Though he {Christ} did not rebuke them in “Vain, he did so because of his love. You know that the reputation of Jesus was the very opposite of his character. This is so because the divine principle and practice of Christ was Jesus was misunderstood.

Usually people say things when they are not too sure but this was not the case with Christ. He said things the way they appeared in reality. Our false views of life hide eternal harmony and produce the ills of which we complain. This is so because the so called Church leaders believe in material laws and reject the spiritual. This has made materiality first and the superior spiritual law of the soul comes last. Man was originally made a spiritual being but he has lost the value of his knowledge, this is why importance is attached to his physical person, resulting in making laws that do not correspond with his inner spiritual being. This is total blindness.

So many people think that the only way to ascertain the will of God is by hearing verbally from the Lord. This verbal way of hearing has limited the understanding of the Church man from gaining profound understanding from the great reality. When a sister’s hand is asked for in marriage, in order to authenticate her limited knowledge of spirituality, she will say “I will go and pray”. Some of them think that God will speak with a loud voice thus, “Marry the young man asking for your hand in marriage is my will for you”. This audible voice is possible but not in all cases. When they fail to hear such voice, they will certainly conclude that God is not in support of same. This is where the error begins.

Some have missed their destined partners as a result of this error that has eaten deep into the marrows of the church. Some sisters will also reply when a brother in Christ asks for their hand in marriage, “I will ask God for approval”. Asking God for approval in this regard, is to conduct investigation to know whether the man in question is rich and capable of taking good care of her. If she discovers that the brother is poor, she will quickly conclude that the brother is not the will of God for her.

Jesus was very sure of his followers when he said, “ye are the salt of the earth. Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid”. Let us watch, work and pray that this salt looses not its saltiness and that this light be not hid, but radiate from time to time. Through this work much could be achieved by those who share divine view. How happy shall I be, to see the consummation of my hope, which is seeing the Church attaining higher spiritual knowledge in the right direction. When the “FOOLS” in Christ will be wise, when those who have ears can hear, and those who are now helpless because of their affinity with error will publicly sing for joy for knowing the truth. This is so because truth is infinite, and falsehood is very temporal. Truth is omnipotent while falsehood is the opposite of the true life.