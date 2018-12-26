The Bible asks, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” Amos 3:3. The answer is NO! Two cannot walk together except they agree. This agreement however, is transcendental. It is not agreement that two people are forced into by their pastor. Be informed that any agreement that is not born of destiny will foster error in any matrimonial home. Two cannot walk together except they are destined to, in such a case; both sexes will experience happiness and endure whatever subordinate destiny has for them. At the risk of repeating myself, such union can never be put asunder hence they are cosmologically destined to form a union that will foster the propagation of human consciousness. Marriage by destiny is a marriage where both sexes were destined for each other. Two cannot walk together except they agree; this signifies a profound destiny where two people are primordially destined to live together as husband and wife before they met to get it actualized via the will of God and divine providence. The actualization of this union however, depend solely on the qualities which both sexes exhibit which becomes the hallmark of reality. If the qualities are of the same sympathetic vibration in accordance with the will of God, then such persons are meant for each other or suited for each other in this lies destiny. Then is fulfilled the verdict of Christ thus: “What God hath joined together, let no man put asunder”.

Bear in mind that if ignorance was the master of ceremony on your wedding day and error officiated the joining and you are not destined by the will of God to marry the partner you are about to put away. Such marriage is bereft of primordial approval thus what error joined together wisdom shall put asunder. The earth men will appreciate the above statement when all false conceptions and interpretations are removed from the words of God. Many thought that “What God hath joined together” refers to the wedding day when prayer for solemnization is made. Be informed that wedding is not marriage rather it is a superficial agreement sealed by the church men which may not invariably graduate to marriage proper. For many wedded couples are yet to enjoy the honey that flows from the garden of marriage. “What God hath joined together” has little or nothing to do with the profound meaning inherent in the Church man’s interpretation of marriage. God does not make any mistake as his theology properly implies. Divine or destined marriage reverses the false interpretation of church errors. The impossibility of attaining perfect understanding in any Christian home has absolutely eliminated the divine but meta-theology imbedded in the truth of the gospel. God can never destine two errors to live together; it is man-made law that initiates it. Church man, I have seen an error in the church of God, double error on the altar; it is the coming together of two un-destined (man and woman) errors in holy matrimony in the holy place and I returned to myself to find out if this is the matrimony of the consummation of happiness, alas, I discovered otherwise. This is an abomination that invokes desolation. “Two are better than one…” Ecc. 4:9, the wise man Solomon stated but it must follow the true divine process.