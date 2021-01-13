“Dear Prof., my mother was poisoned in her shop and has suffered for many years. No medical or trado-medical assistance helped at all. I took her to the hospital and, after a week, the doctor called to inform me that she had passed on. I asked them to wait and not to deposit her body to the mortuary till I come. I went with the oil I bought from you, on reaching the hospital I anointed my mother with it and prayed. After about eight minutes, she came back to life. Looking very healthy, she demanded food and was given, she ate and, today, she went back to her shop and anointed it with the oil. The following day, the woman that did that to her had a stroke and started confessing of being responsible for what my mother went through. I shall tell you what happen by next week. I am still on my prayers sir”.

– Mr. Joseph Chimankpa, [email protected]

This testimony was published some months ago and is repeated here to re-authenticate the reality in divine miracles.

“Good day, my Prof. My testimony is about the oil that I ordered from you, which you also provided me with the guideline on how to use it. I got the oil because of the evils going on in my family, which also claimed the life of my father. To my amazement, one of the men responsible for such evils died a few days to the prayer and his death as a young man caused panic and uproar. As a result, the entire kindred asked the elders to go for consultation with demonic powers. The result, however, was negative because the oracle explained how they killed my father and wanted to wipe away our family. When they heard this, they asked for solution and the oracle told them to pay the sum of N300,000 and forfeit the compound palm plantation for two years. As I text this message now, there is a serious confusion and bewilderment among them. Secondly, I anointed myself with the same oil. The man that has owed me for a long time paid me the same week. When he demanded my account number, he confessed that angels have been flogging him since the previous night to pay my money. Sir, help me to tell the world that wonders shall never end and the God of miracle is still alive.”

– Bro Ugo Prosper (contact withheld)

Plato a great Greek philosopher derived the etymology of the word “demon” from the Greek word “daimon” from an adjective meaning “intelligent” or “knowledge”. If this derivation is correct, it then suggests that intelligence was considered a prominent characteristic of demons.

That notwithstanding, the human agents of demons are highly intelligent in many occult crafts. For instance, through a psychometric process, which is also in line with clairvoyance, a good para-psychologist could use one’s money, cloth or any object one has used to read ones psychic space as well as interpret one’s mental-psychic impressions, hence, it is believed by occultist that anything used by any person becomes impregnated by the owner.

At this point, I wish to bring your attention to a special place in the scripture, Matt. 17:21, the Bible says, “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting”. The phrase, ‘this kind’ shows that there are other kinds. This expression by Christ shows that there are many kinds of demonic beings. Let me state here that if the kind that is attacking you is the kind that cannot depart unless you pray and fast, and you cannot fast, how o you expect it to be banished? Again, if the kind that is attacking you at the same time is the kind that cannot go out except you apply a particular kind of oil and you do not believe in the application of oil, how do you expect it to go out? Please think!

You need to know that in accordance with the laws of the prince of darkness, there are 400,000,000 kinds of demons in the whole realm of darkness. Again, they increase in certain ways beyond human recognition and philosophy. There is no doubt that the above biblical statements were made by our Lord Jesus Christ. He wants us to know that there are some types of demons that cannot go out except one prays and fast. I am aware of the fact that some people cannot fast. Now, if the spirit or the problem facing you is the type that cannot go out except you pray and fast, and you cannot fast, how then can you be free? There is no doubt that the fellow may not get out of the problem. If you cannot fast for your success, I urge you to therefore pray without relenting. In view of my experience in esoteric tradition, I understood that any Christian who fasts and remains in the righteousness of our Lord Jesus Christ, the same can never be tampered with by any demon or any agent of darkness. This is so because the light of God will always be on his or her forehead. If there is any element of darkness inside you as discussed, to be free, you must starve the element by fasting. It is a spiritual fact that any element of darkness that is starved for 72 hours will die and be flushed off your body.

Here is the mystery for your freedom, I urge you to take it. Be informed that these elements survive by what you eat. But you need to know that if you starve it for 48 hours, i.that is, two days, it will die. If you further starve it for another 24 hours it will be flushed out of your body. But if you starve it for only 24 hours, it will be struggling between life and death. What does this mean to you? Don’t forget the statement in Matt. 17:21.

Maybe the object entered into you the time you ate a food, say, rice, for instance brought to you by an agent of darkness. If the object entered into you via same process, if the rice was cooked with oil, Maggi, tomatoes, meat or fish, water and much more, if you fast 24 or 48 hours and break the fast by eating rice or anything cooked with the same ingredients, which were used in cooking the said rice. The moment you break the fast with such food, the object becomes revived.

But if you starve it for 72 hours without drinking water, the object will die and be flushed away from your system. If a man of God prays for you, the prayers will make the element dormant, but after some time it will be revived. Only prayers can banish it, ‘for howbeit this kind goeth not away except by prayer and fasting.’

By the grace of God, there is another process of getting out of this satanic web, the process of which shall consolidate your freedom. If you have any moving object inside your body system, you need to contact me and I shall send you one or two bottles of anointing oil, which you shall use to free yourself. It is of note, however, that so many people have been set free by the use of this anointing oil. I am very much aware of the fact that the Devil is fighting the freedom of God’s people.

Many souls are suffering today due to the influence and activities of Satan and his demons. They have done many evils in the world today, most of which are known to me consequent upon the degree of my movement in esoteric craft of metaphysical reality. After I had reached the esoteric signet degree or the point of no return in certain esoteric areas, Christ met me and freed me from the swamp of esoteric gloom that today I am born again. Consequently, my present experience in the path of light, however, made me to ultimately recognize the limited capacity of the arch-entity (Satan) together with his cohorts.

To this end, be informed that in accordance with the planetary rule of esoteric cosmology seven planetary spirits are set into motion by Satan (the god of this world) to monitor every human affair in the world. Each of the seven demons has a process of manipulating ones cycle of fate, in most cases they manipulate things that are not covered by the Glory of God.

At this point, be informed that, in accordance with the principal rule of the principalities and powers of darkness, any business that is established in the world of man that is bereft of God’s glory is exposed to the ubiquitous manipulation or attack of these planetary spirits. Each of them rules for a period of 52 days, and then another will replace it.