“Good day Prof. I sincerely want to thank God for using you for the healing I got when I received terrible attack. When I contacted you because I have been a regular reader of The Sun Newspaper column on Wednesday, you investigated it and made recommendations of your oil; you requested that I should order for some bottles of your anointing oil, which I did. In fact, a few days after I received the oil with instruction on how to use it, I must confess to you that after the prayer, the moment I started anointing myself, I had a two-day running stomach, which eventually flushed my system and a lot of terrible substances came out of my bowels. Glory be to God because I do not want to say more things…God is good and your oil worked for me. God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Ifeka O., [email protected]

“Dear Prof. I am grateful to God for answering my prayer. After using the oil you gave me, I passed out a strong stone while excreting. This is in addition to my former testimony last week. May God bless you. My mother is very happy for the freedom. Please, we need more of your prayers.”

– Mr. Joseph Chimankpa

Many have made money through rituals and human sacrifices. If you borrow money from such person, the spirit operating as mura-ghost, which is the source of the money, will ruin your business. Because you are not a member of the cycle, therefore, you will not benefit from it at all. Such financial help will destroy your life and ruin your future.

The ongoing spiritual warfare in the world of man is more than the eyes can see. I am saying this because the devil and his empire of forces are busy putting people into bondage through various psychic and demonic means. Nevertheless, man must be saved.

Last week, I exposed some days and months that business and other related life transforming ventures should not be carried out. This is mainly for those outside the righteousness of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. If you are not rooted in the true knowledge of God through His Son Jesus Christ, then know that anything you establish on earth on any of the dates mentioned last week shall not survive.

If a child is born on any of the dates, if he or she is not made to be strong in the consciousness of Christ, he or she may not live long and if he or she lives long, it must be under poor health and vigour. He who falls sick on any of the dates will not easily recover. Any marriage contracted on any of the dates will suffer separation, divorce and perpetual quarrel and poverty. It should be noted here that if any person, no matter his or her personality, commences a voyage on such a day, he will surely return home sick or have an accident that will eventually damage his business and life.

I am not saying this to infuse fears in any person, but my prime aim is to get your consciousness advanced in the right path so that you can be part of the ongoing battle against the bogus entities hitherto masquerading as angels of light. Yes, if you start any business, build or engage in anything that will have positive effect on your life on any of the days, you will be greeted with failures and disappointment. But for those that are in Christ, the Bible says, “There is therefore no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh but after the spirit…who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth” Rom.8:1 and 33.

Further to the above biblical assertion, Paul concludes, “Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an unholy day, or of the new moon, or of the Sabbath days” Col 2:16. Therefore Christians are not guided by any unholy or holy days. We should not forget that our faith is the victory that overcomes the world. Do remember also that God is the God of numbers and that He respects symbols (numbers) and coordinates the activities of men through numbers; as a result, we should not be in a hurry to dismiss realities.

During these mentioned 47 days, five days are especially very inauspicious on which no journey or any important thing should be undertaken. The dates are, 3rd of March, 17th of August, 1st, 2nd and 30th of September.

It is very imperative to note however that three among the above five dates are very inauspicious and in accordance with higher principles of esoteric numerology, any man shedding blood on such a day will surely die within 10 days thereafter. Whether the blood you shed is approved by constitution (law) of your country or not, you must pay for it within 10 days. Those in the judiciary, military, police, etc, should take note.

It is on secret records that some great agents of the dark world usually project certain elements to both monitor and devastate anything established on earth on any of the dates in order to add to the sorrows of mankind. The manipulation is so designed that whoever is born on any of these dates will die of violent death, or will pass through life in excruciating condition or consequently end up in deep public opprobrium.

This can only be overcome through the precious blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ. This revelation is not a joke and must be taken very seriously in order to overcome the ubiquitous manipulation of the evil world. The truth is that man must make effort to advance the course of his spiritual progress.

You are humbly implored here not to negate this because many people have perished as a result of deep ignorance initiated by the prince of darkness. Do remember that the Bible says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” Hosea 4:6. Therefore be wise and watchful. God said, “I form the light, and create darkness; I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things” Isa.45:7. You cannot question Him.

Two months ago, I received a call from a man who consequently informed me that he was a very rich man and was into import and export business for a long time and had all that life has to offer. According to him, “Prof, your articles that I have read about four times now have truly opened my eyes and made me know what exactly is wrong with me. My problem started on the 30th of September, 2002, when I was returning from my business trip in Europe. I met a young lady who approached me and demanded for a financial help, I gave her N3,000 for her transport as I was led. She took the money with her left hand and appreciated me and went her way.”

The young man continued, “Starting from that day, my problems began. My containers were seized, everything started working against me. I took note of the money, and the date it all started. Beginning from that day, till today that I am talking to you, I have sold everything I had. What is remaining for me now is to sell myself. I must borrow money to eat and to make calls. I am dead, my brother, please, help me. Someone is holding my N10 million for many years now. He has the money to pay me but keeps turning me about. Oga, Prof, please help me…”

I patiently listened to him and asked him to arrange himself to pick up my anointing oil. After much argument, he did. I instructed him on how to do the prayer. He patiently followed my instructions and on the 29th of August the man called and informed me that the man owing him for 11 years called him.

Now hear our conversation, “I am most grateful to God for your life. I had not finished the spiritual assignment you gave to me before the man called me. The night I used your oil, he called me the following morning and informed me that he was beaten and flogged by an angel in his dream for not paying me and that further delay to this will lead to his death. He said to me that all his body was paining him as he was talking to me as a result of the beating. He has paid me my money and I shall start a new life with this money now…”