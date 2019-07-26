The death of Olufunke Olakunrin, the daughter of Afenifere chieftain, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, came as a shock to many Nigerians at a time the polity of the nation is on the heat. There are different sides to the views of many, with the likely insinuation that could be out of proportion due to politics and unethical sensitisation. However, we need ask ourselves some candid questions. How many people had faced such sudden deaths without a single blink by some of our leaders? How many had been under siege and incessant attacks leaving hundreds dead, without recourse to their families? How many are in the deck of yet unwanted sojourn in the hands of these kidnappers and all we hear is “nothing of such exists.” The late Mrs. Olakunrin’s death became a glaring case of the unsolicited killings of innocent victims by these bigots who parade themselves as herdsmen.

If anyone thinks the herdsmen attack is mainly within the northern parts of the country excluding the western states, then there should be a rethink on the subject. Aside the incessant killings by the herdsmen are also those rearing cattle on the highways.

On April 8, 2011, I was on my way to work along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway towards Owode-Ijako when I ran into a herd of cattle around 4:45am. It was a Friday, a date that would remain a tragedy in my life. My car could not start that early hours of the morning and the only option was either a cab or a bike as I lived off the major road. It was actually an outskirt of the town, a new site, which had a secluded means of reaching the main road.