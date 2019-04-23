The Ministry of Transportation has faulted collection of revenue on federal highways by state and local government agents.

The ministry described toll collection as illegal.

Head of the Press Unit of the ministry in Abuja, Mohammad Idris, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen in Aba, capital of Abia State, yesterday.

Idris made the disclosure following roadblocks mounted by staff of the state’s Passenger Integrated Manifest Scheme (ASPIMS) for revenue collection. He called on security agencies to clear federal highways of such revenue collectors, who use the highways as revenue collection ground.

He said “activities of these men hinder the smooth flow of traffic on the affected roads and disturb travellers passing through the state to their destinations.

“The Nigeria Police and the Federal Road Safety Commission should not allow these agents to block the highways.

“This is, because, their operations on the highways are illegal and obstruct the movement of travellers across the country.

“The former Inspector General of Police told them that the action was wrong, illegal, and so, he banned it, unfortunately, some states still do that.

“But, it is wrong.

“They have been told not to operate on the highways. Nobody has the right to block the highway except in emergency situations by security agencies,” Idris said.