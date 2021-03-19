Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government and inspector general of police (IGP) to intervene in the ongoing violence over hijab policy in Kwara.

The appeal is contained in a statement by CAN General Secretary Joseph Daramola, in Abuja.

The Christian body accused Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of taking sides in the crisis, alleging he has been reacting as if he was voted to protect his religion.

“We learnt that the state government has ordered the reopening of the closed schools without resolving the crisis.

“Consequently, churches and mission schools are being vandalised with impunity by the hoodlums banking on the state government’s support in the pretext of enforcing the policy.

“Some innocent Christians are being violently abused and attacked under the watch of the governor. Because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to this trouble,” CAN said said in the statement.

CAN noted that wisdom was required by those in leadership to handle sensitive issues such as that of religion so as not to precipitate war.

“If any damage is done to any church or anyone is injured on this matter, the governor of Kwara State will be held responsible.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate that a government that was installed democratically will become insensitive to the plight and the yearning of the people.

“As if the governor was voted into the office primarily to protect his own religion. This is unfair, ungodly and reprehensible.

“There are public schools and schools that belong to some Islamic organisations where those who wanted to be wearing hijab can be attending without causing the ongoing needless crisis rocking the state,” CAN said.

It, however, urged AbdulRazaq to give peace a chance in the state by ordering his hoodlums to stop attacking mission schools and churches before the situation degenerates into an unprecedented religious crisis.

However, the Alangua/Magaji Forum of llorin Emirate Council in Kwara has called on Christian and Muslim faithful to eschew bitterness and embrace peace.

Kayode Sidiq, the Alangua of Owode-Oja and the general secretary of the forum, made the appeal in llorin.

The ALAlangua/Magaji forum, under the supervision of the Emir of llorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has over 700 members in five local government areas of ASA, llorin East, llorin West, llorin South and Moro, which made up the llorin Emirate.

He said the forum was intervention as the controversy over the use of hijab by female Muslim students in 10 secondary schools in Kwara lingers on.

Sidiq noted that no meaningful development could be attained in an atmosphere of chaos, acrimony and hatred among the people.

He appealed to leaders of Christians and Muslims to allow peace reign for the educational development of the children.