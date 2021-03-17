From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has asked the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, to prevail on the Kwara State government to rescind its decision on compulsory use of Hijab in all schools in Kwara State including Christian Mission schools.

CAN warned that Federal Government’s failure to intervene in the matter could lead to unexpected crisis that could snowball into major crisis with loss of lives and destructions.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, made reference to the violence that was recorded in the state on Wednesday over the hijab policy which led to bloodletting in the State.

He said: “We were informed that the State government ordered the reopening of the closed schools without resolving the hijab policy crisis. As a result, churches and mission schools were vandalised with impunity by the hoodlums banking on the state government’s support in the pretext of enforcing the policy.

“Some innocent Christians were violently abused and attacked under the watch of the Governor who was playing ostrich.”

CAN, thus, insisted that Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, should be held responsible if the matter degenerates because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing, in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to the violence.

CAN said that wisdom is required by those in leadership to handle sensitive issues such as that of religion so as not to precipitate war. “If any damage is done to any church or anyone is injured on this matter, the Governor of Kwara State will be held responsible.

“It’s disheartening and unfortunate that a government that was installed democratically will become insensitive to the plight and the yearning of the people as if the governor was voted into the office primarily to protect his own religion. This is unfair, ungodly and reprehensible.

“There are public schools and other schools that belong to Islamic organisations where students interested in wearing hijab can attend without causing the ongoing needless crises rocking the state.”

CAN called on the Governor to give peace a chance in the State by ordering his hoodlums to stop attacking mission schools and churches in the State before the situation degenerates into an unprecedented religious crisis.