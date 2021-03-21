From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Authorities of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) have refuted allegations making the rounds that it has conceded to the directive of the Kwara State Government to allow the use of hijab in its schools with particular reference to ECWA Schools, Oja-Iya, Ilorin.

ECWA described the news as completely misleading, untrue and provocative. It said it is a mere propaganda.

Chairman, ECWA District Church Councils, Vincent Akintunde, said: “We would like to put the records straight by asserting that ECWA is against the use of hijab in our grant-aided mission schools. We wish to inform the public that our initial concern was not the use of hijab.

“Our initial concern borders on the ownership of the schools. Our contention is against the Kwara State government which allowed the Muslim groups which subtly introduced the issue of hijab to the case to distract us from our primary concern even while the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court.

“Following this backdrop, we consider the reopening of the 10 grant-aided mission schools and the permission to use hijab by the state government while the case is pending in the Supreme Court premature, ill-motived and a gross violation of the rule of law.

“We consider the action of the state government on this matter an injustice; and we would use every legitimate means to fight for our God-given property and heritage in the state.

“We want to use the opportunity of this platform to say to the state government that ECWA will not accept the use of hijab in its schools under any circumstances and our schools should be given back to us.”