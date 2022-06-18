By Gabriel Dike

Stakeholders in the education sector on Friday expressed mixed reactions to the Supreme Court judgement on wearing of hijabs in schools in Lagos State. National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools said the decision should be respected by the parties involved in the litigation.

The Deputy National President, National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said the apex court ruling also affects private schools in the state.

His words: “The judgment applies to public and private schools. School owners cannot send any pupil out for wearing hijab. It is unfortunate but I call for regulations whether students would put on quarter, half or full Hijab.

“I hope we are not seeing the replica of the Osun State scenario. It also means Christian students can wear gown and traditional worshippers can put on their traditional attire to school.” President of Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), Mr. Orji Emmanuel, said the Federal Government is dabbling into what they are not supposed to do. School uniform is the acceptable wear for students.

He warned: “If any student wants to wear Hijab, let him or her go to Muslim schools. We must learn to keep religion out of our schools. In schools, the uniform is the prescribed mode of dressing.”

President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela said” “The Supreme Court is the highest court in Nigeria and so, we feel that its decision should be respected by the parties involved in the litigation.

“In addition, since Nigeria is a secular state, NAPPS believes in religious tolerance and feels individuals should be able to appreciate spiritual values, beliefs and practices that are different from their own. Faith-based schools should be able to run their schools in accordance with their religious beliefs.”

The Lagos State Ministry of Education said it could not say anything about the Supreme Court judgment.

The Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Mr. Gani Lawal, said “The ministry of education is awaiting legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.”

