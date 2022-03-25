From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Muslim group, the Ansar-ud-deen Youth Association of Nigeria, has commended the Commissioner of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for approving hijab for female Muslim officers, describing it as a good step in the right direction.

The group also warned against further harassment and intimidation of female Muslims over the use of hijab.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the 10th triennial conference in Osogbo, Osun State, on Friday, the national chairman of the association, Alhaji Jamiu Soyode, called on government at all levels to intervene and prevent further intimidation and harassments of Muslims across the country.

He bemoaned the outcry over the approval of hijab for the police, wondering why Muslims are being denying their fundamental rights.

“As a conformist association premised on the rule of law and centered on people interests, we want to urge the government to please intervene and prevail on certain individuals in the corridors of power that seem to abrogate powers to themselves to deny, punish and create hatred within the society by intimidating Muslims (especially sisters) across all spheres of life.

“We have always lived in peace and harmony without any form of bigotry, hatred and envy but this new crusade of trying to dehumanize our fellow being should be put to an end. As much as we remain law abiding, we also condemn this act and urge the government to put an end to this.

“The police uniform is just a good step in a right direction. If you go to every other parts of the world, you will see that this is no more news. They are using hijab in the United Kingdom and other developed countries.

“This step that the government has taken, especially the Inspector General of Police, is a good step in a right direction,” he added.

He disclosed that the triennial conference holding between March 25th and 27th would focus on the theme: “Insecurity and Social Economic Instability: Muslim Youth on Call.”