Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Sultan of Sokoto and Present General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has enjoined Muslims in the South West not to take the law into their hands as they pursue usage of hijab by Muslim female students in primary and secondary schools in the zone.

He made the call in his address during the formal opening of the fourth general assembly of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), with the tagline: ‘Muslim Unity and Contemporary Political Challenges in Nigeria’, at the University of Ibadan, yesterday.

“Islam is under a serious challenge. There is a lot of controversies going on in Nigeria concerning the use of hijab by Muslim students in their various schools. We are law-abiding, there will be no peace the moment we pick up arms to attack anybody, and where there is no peace, there can never be stability of development. In anywhere in the world, and where there is no peace or development, we cannot worship Allah.

“I call on all Ummah in Oyo State and South West at large, facing this challenge to be law-abiding. It is unfortunate issues like these are happening, and people continue to escalate this issue just to embarrass Muslim leaders.

“All of you should be patient because Allah want you to be patient. What ever happens to you as a Ummah, let us count it as a challenge, it is for us to wake up from our slumber because we have not been doing what we supposed to be doing.

“We are divided on ethnicity line and even as a Muslim brothers, the division among us is worse than the inter-religions. If we understand ourselves and do the right thing, and will continue to add our voice towards the nation building, we shall come out victorious at the end of the day

“I am very passionate about education, as a Muslim leader, we are doing all what we can do to find solution to this issue. There is a freedom of religion in the constitution. So, nobody should be stopped from using hijab. People are free to practice any religion they want. We have been practising this religion over century ago, if court is taking too long to resolve the issue with constitution, then, it means politics is in it. Most of the commotion happening in the country today is caused by politics.”

In a keynote address, a professor of Islamic Studies and Chairman of Education Committee of MUSWEN, Muibi Opeloye, noted that in a bid to make democracy bring about good governance that would be beneficial to the people and impact positively on the society, it must imbibe applicable Islamic political principles.