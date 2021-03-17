From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, fixed April 26 as the date for hearing of the suit on the forceful hijacking of the remains of the monarch of Alaye Aba of Aba, Aiyepe, Oba Rauf Raji-Sulaiman, by members of the Osugbo secret society.

The suit was filled by the three daughters of the late monarch – Mrs. Aderonke Egunjimi, Mrs. Tiwalade Abass and Mrs. Adeyemi Joseph, seeking the court’s order to declare the action of the Osugbo Secret Society members as unlawful, a violation of their fundamental human rights and a request for payment of damage caused to the family by their action.

When the matter with suit number FHC/AB/FHR/25/21 came up for mentioning before Justice Muhammad Shittu Abubakar, yesterd, counsel to the applicants Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), told the court that he had been unable to serve some of the parties involved in the matter.

Ayorinde added that he had served the court process on only six (06) out the 16 respondents based on the verifiable addresses, while the 10 others would be served through a substituted service, praying the court to accept the method as being dully served.

Joined in the suit are fifteen members of the Osugbo society of Ijebuland and the Ijebu Traditional Council as the 16th respondent.

Ayorinde emphasized that the need to tender the prayer became exigent so that the respondents, through their counsel would not feign ignorance of being dully served in the near future.

Responding, the defense counsel, Sola Opeodu, did not object and the court granted the prayer.