From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Religious leaders in the country have been enjoined to refrain from inciting people against another.

They were also asked to refrain from unguarded utterances and undignifying comments against fellow Nigerians.

The chairman of the National Hijrah Committee, Kwara State’s chapter, Prof Badmus Yusuf, made the appeal during the commemoration of the commencement of the new Islamic calendar ((1443AH) in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday.

Yusuf urged both Muslim and Christian leaders to come together and fashion out a workable template from their respective scriptures as guiding codes for the nation’s leaders and politicians so that they can pilot the nation’s affairs successfully.

Back home, Yusuf called on the Kwara State Government to ensure full enforcement of the laws prohibiting the sale of human parts and the sale and consumption of alcohol in some parts of the state.

‘This, in our opinion, is achievable through the setting up of monitoring and enforcement agency that will see to the implementation of the laws. Furthermore, the state government is enjoined to empower the vigilante groups to enhance the security of the society. In the alternative, Hisbah should be set up or something similar to it as available in many northern states of Nigeria,’ the chairman added.

In his remarks, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq praised the Muslims for co-habiting peacefully with the adherents of other faiths in the state.

He urged them to continue in that direction and congratulated them for witnessing the commencement of another Islamic calendar.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, emphasised the need for peaceful co-existence among the people of the state, irrespective of religion and ethnic affiliations.

