Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has declared Monday, Aug. 9, as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic new year — Hijrah 1443 AH.

The information is in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Tajudeen

Lawal on Friday in Osogbo.

The governor enjoined both Muslims and people of other religions to use the holiday to pray

for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year

Calendar. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.