Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described the recent hike in electricity tarrif and petrol price, as a ploy by the Federal Government to frustrate Nigerians and compound the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, coupled with the negative impact of activities of insurgents and bandits.

Kaigama who delivered a Homily at St. Donald’s Parish, Karu, Abuja, on Sunday, registered his discontent with the continuous drop in quality of life and high cost of living in Nigeria which could be attributed to unfavorable policies of government.

He said: “Today, the sad reality is that many of our young people are qualified and ready to work, but have no work. Educated youths willing to contribute their quota to our collective growth and development remain unemployed.

“It’s an understatement to say that idleness breeds social vices and makes youths susceptible to socio-political manipulation and crimes. The penchant for greed and corruption of many individuals entrusted with public offices weaken the political will to address the economic empowerment of our young people.

“Those lucky to have secured government jobs, complain that they lack incentives and proper motivations, and are sometimes indifferent to their work, because they hardly get job satisfaction or fulfillment.

“Regrettably, after 35 years of faithful service to the nation, pensioners suffer long periods of waiting for their entitlements, and sometimes die in the process of pursuit. Even where they succeed in getting the little that is due to them, it’s alleged that they are extorted in offices in the process.

“Groups like the University lecturers (ASUU) and Resident doctors always have to resort to strike over unpaid allowances and salaries, no wonder, our great brains in various professions migrate to other parts of the world where socio-economic conditions are better.”

He insisted that government should pay top priority to the provision of job opportunities and the payment of respectable and just wages.

He also suggested that, rather than undue focus and emphasis on revenue from oil, government should explore agricultural, mineral and other economic possibilities to provide more jobs and also create an enabling environment for the private sector which is also a major employer of labour to thrive.

The religious leader, however, challenged Nigerians to put in more effort in terms of work, as recommended by the scripture, so that they can have a legitimate means to earn money.

He added: “Many of us think that blessings should be given to us on the basis of work done, and therefore grumble at God for the way He seems to bestow His blessings on those who already have, while those who don’t have, even the little they have is exploited by those who have. God’s ways are not our ways neither His thoughts our thoughts.

“Sometimes, we may feel we have done so much for the Church and God that we

deserve to be rewarded, or at least recognized by God; we may even become jealous of other people’s spiritual or material progress. But we are reminded to focus on God’s gracious benefits that come to us, and to be thankful for them rather than focus on what another person has received.”