Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that the N151 fuel price and electricity tariff increase, was a reflection of the desires of Nigerians, and called on that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to cajole its cronies to return funds allegedly stolen from petrol subsidy.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had described the increase as callous, cruel and punishing, noting that Nigerians would vehemently reject it.

But, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement yesterday, maintained that the opposition party lacked the locus standi to voice out especially now that President Mohammadu Buhari was repositioning the country’s economy.

Nabena said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a shameless statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the current petrol price and electricity tarif in the country.

“For successive PDP governments that foisted on the country a corruption-tainted fuel subsidy regime, we call on the PDP to surprise itself and indeed Nigerians by cajoling its cronies who ran the subsidy rackets — many of them in hiding abroad — to return our stolen commonwealth in their possession.

“Under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The tortuous fuel queues as a result of biting scarcities are gone. The reviewed petroleum products pricing template has resulted in a more transparent, efficient and realistic pricing system for petroleum products and also resulted in constant availability of fuel nationwide.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market driven components which is supported by the citizenry.

“In an effort by this administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, President Buhari recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country.

“For the PDP that is only concerned with pushing the interests of its few cronies over the general interest and welfare of the citizenry, we don’t expect the PDP to grasp the import of this landmark presidential directive which aside improving electricity and service delivery, is also protecting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from increased electricity tariff and arbitrary/estimated billings.

“Commendably, the federal government is already working to ensure that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply every day and also improve on their quality of service.

“Perhaps the PDP is also unaware, that the current administration has approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters, so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at a reasonable cost.

“The APC calls on the PDP to wake up to the new Nigeria were the government works for the citizens not a few interest.”