Former first lady of the United States and former presidential candidate of the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton has condemned the killing of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the killings.

Hillary Clinton in tweet on her verified Twitter handle said: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”

The call came in just as Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has tagged Nigerian government as ‘killers’ following Lekki massacre.

The 31-year-old striker expressed his discontentment following the killing of several unarmed protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos in video shared on Tuesday evening.