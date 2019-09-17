Lukman Olabiyi

Popular Nigerian hip-hop music star, Johnson Oyindamola, popularly known as Dammy Krane, was yesterday arraigned by the police at a Lagos magistrate’s court in Igbosere, Lagos, for alleged threat to life and defamation.

Police docked the singer on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, threat to life, defamation and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The hip-hop star was said to have threatened staff members of a betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited, on July 29, and also released a song in which he accused the firm of breach of contract.

The prosecutor, Inspector J.I. Enang, told the court that the musician threatened the sport betting company by posting an audio and video on the Internet accusing the company of owing him.

Enang said that the defendant attended a game show sponsored by the betting company but lost.

Dammy Krane was alleged to have demanded some money for appearing on the show, but the firm disagreed, insisting that the sum was only given to winners.

The embittered musician, subsequently, went on a radio station where he said the betting firm owed him money and breached a contractual agreement. He was also accused of conspiring with others at large to conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to Enang , the offences committed is punishable under Sections 301, 411 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

However, 27 – year -old Dammy Krane ,pleaded not guilty to the three- count charge against him and his counsel Mr Adebayo Oniyelu applied for his bail.

The defendant’s counsel urged the court to grant him bail in liberal terms being a first time offender.