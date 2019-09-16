Lukman Olabiyi

A popular Nigerian hip-hop star, Johnson Oyindamola, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has been arraigned by the police, before a Lagos Magistrate’s court, Igbosere, over alleged threat to life and defamation.

Police docked the singer on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, threat to life, defamation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The hip-hop star was said to have threatened the lives of staff members of a betting company, Merrybet Gold Limited, on July 29, 2019, and also released a song in which he accused the firm of breach of contract.

The prosecutor, Inspector J .I Enang, told the court that the musician threatened the sport betting company by posting audio and video on the internet accusing the company of owing him.

He said that the defendant attended a game show sponsored by the betting company but lost.

Dammy Krane was said to have, however, demanded some money for appearing on the show. But that the firm disagreed, insisting that the sum was only given to winners.

The musician was said t have subsequently gone on a radio station where he said the betting firm owed him money and breached a contractual agreement.

He was also accused of conspiring with others at large to conduct himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed were punishable under Sections 301, 411 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge against him; his counsel, Mr Adebayo Oniyelu, applied for his bail.

The defendant’s counsel urged the court to grant him bail in liberal terms being a first time offender.

Oniyelu, said that he would be produced whenever he was needed.

.

In his response, the prosecutor, Enang, opposed the bail, application noting that the offence was a national issue.

Chief Magistrate Afolashade Botoku after listening to both parties, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till October 11, for mention.