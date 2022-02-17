From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Talented and fast rising hiphop artist, Madu Emmanuel Nkem, popularly known as Mytrex is set to release a new single dubbed “Joana”.

The Imo state born artist in a statement, expressed optimism that his new single will easily resonate among music lovers since it’s a love themed song and being released in the month of love.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said: “My new single coming soon which I titled Joana is a love song which I dedicate to the people who understand the true meaning of love. Love is a beautiful thing and it helps to bring peace in our society.”

The versatile artist who explained that he started his musical career back in his secondary school days, said he recorded his first single back in the year 2010 under the management of musical label “Orange Boys”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He stated that he kicked started his musical career as a solo artist in the year 2012 and has since progressed his skills in the art after releasing a single earlier in 2016.

Mytrex advised his fans to hold unto God because He is great. He promised to always bring to his fans good sounds and good vibes that would soothe their souls and light up their spirit.

He asked them to spread love and don’t envy anyone. “Love your brothers and sisters and always put God first,” he advised.