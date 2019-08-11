The girls are huge fans of Jheri Blake aka Jerry Suarau and so the JHERI HAVI (JHAVI) Foundation Benefit Concert is always a big deal. Rick was determined to attend as he had taken a liking to Jheri Blake from the first day he met him. “So Barrister what is the plan for JHAVI Concert,” Jheri asked persistently when we spoke on phone later that week. “I have spoken with Chioma ( Jheri’s wife) and ordinarily it would have been kept from you so you won’t harass me,” I said laughing. “But Chioma and I decided it was better to tell you the plan and carry you along; Yinka Davies and Pastor Jane Pela of House of Grace have agreed to come,” I said mildly. “Really? That’s awesome!” Jheri Blake exclaimed excitedly.

I am a Member of the Board of Trustees of JHERI HAVI Foundation and had paid for the Hotel venue for the benefit concert without Jheri Blake’s knowledge. The donations from the benefit concerts are for accident victims and this was no different. The concert was well attended but Rick couldn’t make it. We went the following week to Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital to make the donation to a 40 year old woman who was run over by a Trailer while selling drinks at the side of the road.

According to her she had finished for the day when a trailer suddenly vied off the road and ran into her; she had multiple fractures and her spinal cord is possibly affected. She is in a sorry state and her pain is only imaginable. Going to the hospital and seeing the sufferings of accident victims gives a whole new perspective on how one views life. We should always count our blessings. The day has finally arrived; dinner with Dennis.

I would have loved to avoid it but I had given my word. I hope he will not start pressurising me again on defining our relationship. The truth is I am confused, there I have said it! I know I have feelings for the two of them but I do not feel I need to make a decision, at least not just yet. I prepared carefully for the evening, looking critically in my closet; I wanted something hot and yet will not send the wrong signal to Dennis.

I have this beautiful dress, I bought some time ago in an upscale boutique; it is a sexy see through mesh, high waist fashion women’s ladies chic casual party evening bodycon short mini dress. I looked at myself in the mirror critically; it was a bit snug around my bust line. Hmmmmn, I really need to hit the Gym. It isn’t much but yes I had added some weight. I bing when I am stressed, not one of my good qualities. Dennis arrived 7.00pm on the dot, his appreciative look made me feel good. I know, how vain, right? He asked if I had a place in mind but I wanted him to choose so he chose a Restaurant down town with a club attached to it.

As soon as we sat and took our orders, Dennis turned to me, his expression serious, he took my hands “Tobs, I know you don’t want to talk about this and have done everything to avoid it but I have a few things to say. I don’t want to loose you, the more I have gotten to know you, the more I realise that you are the kind of woman I want to spend my life with.

Please look at the bigger picture. I know you and Rick have something going but what of Sotonye? (I looked at him in shock) Why are you looking surprised? Is it because I know about Sotonye? I have always known about her.

Tobs, you are beautiful, intelligent and have a heart of gold. There is no man in his right senses that will not want you to be theirs, give it some thought……” “That will not be necessary,” we heard a familiar voice say. We both looked up at the same time into the smiling face and icy eyes of Rick; I felt a chill run down my spine. Oh dear….