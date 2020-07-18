Last week, my niece forwarded a WhatsApp message to me, about an old Pastor that ministered in a Church. In tears, he narrated to them how, he had just returned from the burial of a young Pastor. The young Pastor that died, confessed to him, how a lady seduced him sexually. The angels might have gathered their wings, when Uncle and Aunty were in bed.

The young Minister of God was resting in his Church office after service, when a beautiful lady walked in. She appreciated him much for his message that morning and for its delivery. That was a day his ministration caused heaven to open for his members. Miracles, healings, baptism of the Holy Ghost, deliverances, et cetera, had fallen like rain, confirming his calling. The lady told him that she was a new convert and that she had come to see him for business advice concerning 50 million Ghana cedis she wanted to invest and also her tithe on it. Uncle’s interest skyrocketed at once over the 5 million cedis tithe the church would be getting. He requested for her residential address, so that they would meet for further discussion on the matter, and she obliged him.

The next morning, he called her and the way and manner she responded, showed him that she was expecting the call seriously. Arriving at her house in his best attire, he noticed her indecent dressing, as was the case the previous day. As she was getting him soft drinks, her dressing exposed her breasts, and he saw that she was not wearing any underwear. She came and sat close to him, resting her breasts on him. He was not totally ignorant of what was on ground, but was helpless, though he had blasted in tongues and remembered also, some scripture passages about people, who succumbed to temptations. As he had entered the demons’ den, he found himself in passionate kiss with her, culminating in sex! Soon after, he noticed victory smiles all over her. He left, but it was no more that anointed minister, who had commanded the demons to bow on Sunday, it was a man, unequally yoked with a strange lady in sexual sin! His title as a Pastor, did not change, nor also his height, but his relationship with God!

The next day, in his office, he received a video in his WhatsApp. In it, he saw what he never imagined – he was in a sex romp with a lady, whose face was deleted! That, for sure, was his sexual relationship with that lady, Satan’s daughter! A few hours later, she was in his office, not waiting to be ushered in when she knocked at the door. She was her true self. Calling him a fool, she told him that she would ‘show him pepper’, and then demanded 10 million cedis of the church tithe or she would make viral the video of the sex romp. As she was leaving, she vowed to deal with him. And she did!

Convicted of his sin, he went and confessed it to the old Pastor, who told the story. He implored him to share his ugly experience with other Pastors. The old Pastor counselled and prayed for him, but unfortunately, he still went away and hanged himself. Suicide is committing murder, as he did, and it was more serious than the adultery he had committed. Suicide shows lack of confidence in God, meaning that the person does not believe that He will forgive the evil thing he did. That was what Judas did, instead of repenting from his sin of betraying the Lord Jesus, he went and hanged himself.

There is nothing wrong in a Minister of God receiving visitors in his office, irrespective of their gender, but when the lady mentioned that it was financial advice that brought her to him, he would have invited from his church, experts in financial management, considering especially, the huge amount of money involved. If there were none, he would have sent for business experts. It is not everything that a Pastor should involve himself in. I have seen a Pastor offering advice on the areas he was ignorant absolutely, by training and by practice. It led to the collapse of the business.

The Minister would not have gone alone to see the lady. Pressed as much as they could, I refused to visit a lady in Tarkwa Bay alone, the day my Deputy, Engr. Anozie, could not join us in the mission field. What formed my decision was that the lady was a prostitute when we ministered to her. I had no doubt that she gave her life to the Lord Jesus that day. “If the devil overtook her and she goes back to her vomit, what would I do? Is prevention not better than cure?” I asked myself, as I insisted before somebody went with me.

That has been my habit. When we were in leadership in the church, for me to pray for some ladies, I would invite our lady pastor or Administrative Secretary, to join us. I heard that some ladies would ‘fall under anointing’ deliberately, exposing their private parts, and that such ladies do not put on pants! For me, ‘to be forewarned is to be forearmed.’

On the two occasions the lady and Uncle met, she was putting on indecent dresses but he did not rebuke her or even made any comment on that. It would not have mattered whether it would make her angry or not. Had he done so, it would have halted the woman’s evil plan, as she would know that she had come to the wrong person. Without insulting her, I would tell her the implication of dressing that way. I did it in Tarkwa Bay. My mission team had a programme there for two nights, and one morning, as I was visiting our locations with Engr. Anozie, we saw two girls. One of them wore a skirt without a blouse and bra. I challenged her. Her defence was that the weather was very hot. Pointing to the other girl, l told her that it was not. She ran away, apologizing.

Most of God’s ministers preach wonderful messages in the church but sometimes, it is difficult to associate them with the men we see in public. It should not be so. If something is wrong, when we are on the pulpit, it should be so outside it. When Uncle was preaching, did it occur to him that he would be committing fornication the next day? Did he know that the message would be his last? As he invited sinners to come forward to receive the Lord Jesus, did he imagine that it would be his last invitation to people? When they were being healed, did he know that it would be his last ministration? When the Holy Ghost filled everywhere, did he know that it was the last time he would be used that way?

God did not give him up, in spite of his falling from grace to grass. Wrong theology makes a Christian to commit suicide. Who could believe that the man God had used for the miraculous that Sunday, was preaching his last message! May we not live in regret after our last message!

