Odion Ighalo’s Europa League effort against LASK has been named Manchester United’s Goal of the Month for March.

The forward garnered 32 percent of the votes to beat Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes to the prize.

In the Red Devils’ Round of 16 first leg encounter inside Linzer Stadium, the ex-Nigeria international inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a 5-0 triumph.

Bruno Fernandes picked out Ighalo on the edge of the box, and the ex-Watfordman juggled the ball to set himself up before a fierce left-footed strike left goalkeeper Alexander Schlager beaten.

With that feat, the 30-year-old has scored in all his three starts for the Old Trafford giants since his loan move from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, football-related activities across the globe have been placed on hold.