The Kano State Hisbah Board has denied arresting 78 youngsters for allegedly engaging in same sex marriages at the White House Restaurant in Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

The Commander-General of the board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, however, said that the 47 young men and 31 under-aged girls were apprehended for engaging in illicit acts, following a tip-off by a good Samaritan.

“The young men and women were found in compromising positions using drugs, while preparations (by them) were in top gear for the commencement of a birthday party”, a statement issued by the board on Wednesday quoted Ibn-Sina as saying.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He described youths as the leaders of tomorrow and urged their parents and guardians to be more vigilant due to the high level of moral decadence in the society.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He also said that the board had commenced investigation into the incident and would invite parents, guardians of those arrested for necessary action.

The statement also stated that Hisbah board has reaffirmed its dedication to sanitise Kano State, and rid it of all forms of vices. (NAN)